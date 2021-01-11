Both mother and baby well after celebrity couple give birth to girl on Monday

Virat Kohli and Anushka sharma Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Virat Kohli, the India cricket captain, and his wife Anushka Sharma were congratulated by the cricketing world on the birth of their baby girl on Monday.

Kohli broke the news on social media, stating: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

And the 'who's who' of cricket were quick to send their congratulations.

India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin led the way, stating: "Congratulations Virat and Anushka for the baby girl. A very warm welcome to the club. Star-struck!"

The teammates lined up as Pragyan Ojha stated: "Virat and Anushka, I am sure this will be the best phase of your life. God Bless."

Hardik Pandya, a long-time teammate of Kohli's in the India line-up, stated: "Congratulations brother and Anushka. Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you hapiness like you have never experienced before."

Another India regular Suresh Raina wrote the sweetest thing: "Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest. Congratulations Anushka and Virat and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting."

Anushka and Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. Kohli returned home from Australia after taking part in three ODIs, three T20s and first Test of the ongoing four-match series.