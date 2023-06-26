Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen flying economy class in an airplane and a video of it has gone viral.
Check out this video below, shared by a fan account, showcasing Aaryan's down-to-earth nature.
This is not an isolated incident. Last year, a viral video captured the actor seated in economy class during a Jodhpur to Mumbai flight, highlighting his grounded nature.
A user wrote in the comment section: “This is the new trend to promote films.” One defended the actor and said: “Lol guys Indigo only has economy class so please.” “KA will always be a boy with middle class values,” said a fan.
Kartik is gearing up for the release of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. The film will be releasing in theatres on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.