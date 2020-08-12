Actor and comedian Vir Das is set to unveil an unscripted home-grown comedy special that was created from his 30 virtual shows during the lockdown.
Between March and June 2020, Das did close to 30 shows. The proceeds from each show were directed to different charity organisations.
He has now collated excerpts and ‘behind the scenes’ clips from these shows, and created an unscripted comedy special titled ‘Inside Out’.
“Week on week the encouraging response kept pouring in and we knew there was enough material to make a special. We recorded all the virtual shows in advance and it’s turned out quite interesting,” said Das.
“I decided to talk about our collective fears and give it a light touch. In such times when we don’t know when we can do our next physical gig or shoot for a special, we thought this was a good way of changing with the changing times. This isn’t the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now,” he added.
The special will premiere on Das’ website on August 17.