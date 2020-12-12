Actor Vikrant Massey will be seen headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film, Forensic. He will be seen playing the role of a meticulous forensic officer in the film.
In the original film, actor Tovino Thomas was the protagonist.
“When I saw Forensic, I was immediately hooked to it. It is an intelligent film that keeps you on tenterhooks. At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer,” Massey said.
Talking about the film, producer Mansi Bagla said: “In Hindi Films, we have always seen cop movies but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. Vikrant is a perfect fit for this role and I’m so glad to have him on board.”
Forensic is about a psychotic murderer, who sets out on a killing spree, and how a medico-legal advisor uses his forensic skills to unravel the truth behind the heinous deeds.