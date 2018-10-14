Vikas Bahl’s ex-wife Richa Dubey has come out in support of the filmmaker and slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for her claims.

Dubey took to Twitter on Friday and questioned Ranaut, who worked with Bahl in Queen, why she continued to have a good friendship with the filmmaker despite his alleged inappropriate actions.

Ranaut alleged that Bahl used to “bury his face in her neck” and “hold her really tight”. The actress’ claims come after a former Phantom Films employee accused Bahl of sexually abusing her in 2015 in Goa.

“This is going beyond boundaries and tolerance level now this is not a #MeToo but a meme,” Dubey said. “I want to ask all the women if a man makes you uncomfortable and touches you inappropriately would you have a good friendship with that man?”

“Would you not cut ties with that man and make your interaction minimum with that person? Or would you still giggle and go out wining and dining with that person or because you want to work with that man because he is good at his work?” she asked. “You are willing to bypass this? Especially when you are strong, fearless and a gutsy person... I don’t understand this at all.”

Dubey then mentioned certain “loopholes” in the actress’ story that included performing with Bahl an “item number” at Madhu Mantena and Masaba Gupta’s wedding in 2015 to sharing “extremely friendly messages”.

Bahl concluded by saying that she was not interested in a media battle.

Phantom Films, which Bahl was a part of with business partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, has also been dissolved.