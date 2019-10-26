Actor says the action film franchise is close to his heart

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is overwhelmed by the response to the trailer of ‘Commando 3’.

The trailer, which released on Thursday, has crossed 17 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

“I am extremely overwhelmed with the response ‘Commando 3’ trailer has received! ‘Commando’ as a franchise is very close to me and the love that I have received from the audience is absolutely gratifying,” Jammwal said.

“As a franchise, seeing it progress in the third instalment is satisfying and I am hoping to surprise and delight my audience just as we did in the trailer,” he added.

After the protagonist’s fight for love in the prequel and his quest to expose the black money racket in India in the sequel, the third film, directed by Aditya Datt, is about the fight against terrorism.

The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah.