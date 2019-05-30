She highlights discriminatory comments made at people regarding their looks

Vidya Balan Image Credit: PTI

Vidya Balan has addressed the issue of body shaming via a video, and called out people for passing derogatory remarks on others’ body type.

“Kabhi tu moti kehta hai, kabhi tu choti kehta hai [Sometimes you’re fat, sometimes you’re short],” Balan is seen saying on a video.

She highlights the discriminatory comments and jokes made at people regarding their looks.

Image Credit: Instagram

“Don’t make jokes on someone’s size, colour. Everyone is different... that’s why everyone is special,” she continues.

Balan uploaded the video on Instagram a few days ago. Dressed in a black sari and messed up make-up, At one point, she even breaks down while talking about the issue.

“Most of us are potential victims of ‘body shaming’ — the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don’t meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here’s my take on body shaming,” Balan says at one point.

This is not the first time that “The Dirty Picture” actress opened up about body shaming.

Earlier, she had said: “In my early days, even before I entered the film industry, people said various discouraging things about me, they called me ‘moti’ and I faced body shaming. It really affects our confidence. Physical fitness shouldn’t be achieving an unrealistic goal to look in a certain way and thinking that is beautiful.”