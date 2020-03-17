Actor put up a video on social media explaining how she keeps fit

Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Twitter/Katrina Kaif Online @KatrinaKaifFB

Mumbai: If you are missing your gym sessions due to coronavirus outbreak, don't worry. Actress Katrina Kaif has shared some amazing workout exercises you all can do at home.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina posted a couple of her workout videos. She is seen performing squats, pushups and situps along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at her terrace.

"#WorkoutatHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can," she wrote.

She listed her workout routine as:

1 Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps

2 Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps

3 Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps

4 Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5 Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps

6 Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets