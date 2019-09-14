Image Credit:

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who will star in horror drama ‘Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship’, unveiled the film’s official poster on Friday.

In the poster, Kaushal is seen being pulled into the water by a woman ghost while he is struggling to get out.

“Can’t get away from the fear, can’t get away from the terror. Help me escape ‘The Haunted Ship’ on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you. ‘Bhoot’,” he captioned the poster.