Actor was shooting an action sequence for a horror film

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal on the red carpet of Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019, in Mumbai on Feb 11, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Vicky Kaushal is out of action after suffering an injury during an action sequence for a horror film.

Kaushal was shooting in Gujarat for director Bhanu Pratap Singh’s movie.

During a night shoot in a ship earlier this week, Kaushal he had to run and open a door. The door fell on him and he was badly hurt, read a statement issued on behalf of the actor.

He was rushed to a hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai.