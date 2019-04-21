Actor Vicky Kaushal is out of action after suffering an injury during an action sequence for a horror film.
Kaushal was shooting in Gujarat for director Bhanu Pratap Singh’s movie.
During a night shoot in a ship earlier this week, Kaushal he had to run and open a door. The door fell on him and he was badly hurt, read a statement issued on behalf of the actor.
He was rushed to a hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai.
Kaushal fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches. The actor will be consulting a doctor in Mumbai and will be back to work once he is better.