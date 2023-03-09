Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik - remembered as 'Calendar' in the film "Mr. India" - passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.

Kaushik's postmortem will be done at 11 am (Local time). His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce the sad news earlier this morning.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away, " Kher tweets along with a picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish attended the holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. He came to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick.

Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.

He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", which acquired a cult following over the years.

He is known for his comic roles as 'Calendar' in "Mr. India", "Pappu Pager" in "Deewana Mastana" among many others.

Kaushik also gave sterling performances in other films like "Ram Lakhan" and "Saajan Chale Sasural".

He directed Sridevi's film, "Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja" and later "Prem", both disasters, but he got his big hit with "Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain" and also "Tere Sang", among many others.