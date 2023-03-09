1 of 13
Veteran Bollywood actor-writer-director Satish Kaushik - remembered as 'Calendar' in the film "Mr. India" - passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.
Image Credit: Manoj Joshi/twitter
The Bollywood actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest. The actor passed away earlier this morning and his body was bought to Deen Dayal Hospital and has been kept in Deen Dayal Hospital's mortuary. His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted.
Image Credit: Satish Kaushik/Twitter
Kaushik was last seen at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Holi party in Mumbai, where he was being his usual smiling self, his very presence a source of joy for others.
Image Credit: @satishkaushik2/Twitter
Breaking the news of Satish Kaushik's sudden demise, Anupam Kher poured his feelings into his tweet: "I know 'death is the ultimate truth of this world!' But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"
Image Credit: @AnupamPKher/Twitter
Kangana Ranaut was also one of the first Bollywood celebrities to take to social media to express the feelings of a number of others when she tweeted: "Woke up to this horrible news. He was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man. I loved directing him in 'Emergency'. He will be missed. Om Shanti!"
Image Credit: @KanganaTeam/Twitter
Sonu Sood, highlighting the goodness of Satish Kaushik, said: "When I came to Mumbai, Satish ji was the first director I met. He was so warm and humble. Gave a few lessons of life that will always stay with me. RIP SIR. Will miss u always."
Image Credit: Instagram/SonuSood
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that the veteran actor will be missed by the film fraternity and millions of admirers. Bhandarkar wrote: "I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life. He will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admirers. My deepest condolences to his family members."
Image Credit: IANS
In another heartfelt message, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you."
Image Credit: Supplied
Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed that he was shocked to hear the news of Satish Kaushik's demise. “Completely shocked to read this ! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai !"
Image Credit: IANS
“Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts,” actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter.
Image Credit: IANS
"A wonderful Actor with perfect comic timing, an amazing Director, A regarded alumni from National School Of Drama. Left us too soon #SatishKaushik Ji. Lots of Love and Power to the Family. Rest In Peace," actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said on Twitter.
Image Credit: insta/ nawazuddin._siddiqui
Actor Sunny Deol expressed his grief over Satish Kaushik's death. "Heart breaking news of #SatishKaushik ji passing away. Can’t believe it. He was such a happy person. May God grant strength to the family and our industry to overcome this loss. Om Shanti!." he wrote on social media.
Image Credit: IANS
Suniel Shetty said that Kaushik was one of the finest of the film industry. "Today, we've lost one of the finest of the film industry. His memory will be a blessing to all those who knew and loved him. Heartfelt condolences to the family. #RestInPeace #SatishKaushik," Shetty wrote on Twitter.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan