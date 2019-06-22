Actor Varun Dhawan seen at Andheri in Mumbai. Image Credit: IANS

Varun Dhawan has thrown a fitness challenge to those who want a flat tummy.

Dhawan, who has started shooting for ‘Street Dancer 3’, on Friday night uploaded a video in which he was seen doing a plank exercise.

“I have a big shoot coming up... So what we are doing... this is a plank challenge going on every night,” he captioned the video.

“Do the ‘#SD3 The Plank Challenge’. It’s open to everyone, so I actually don’t care if any one famous does this or not. I want people who just want a flat tummy to try this everyday to do around 1 minute or more and post it or tag me,” he added.