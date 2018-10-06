Varun Dhawan, enjoying the success of his recently released Sui Dhaaga, said that people took some time to realise that he is a good actor.

Talking about the audience’s changing perspective towards him over the years, Dhawan said: “I don’t know how to react when people talk about my work. My career has been bit a funny until now.”

He said when he started off, people would call him a ‘chocolate boy’ and they didn’t talk about his acting.

“They would say he is there because of his body. Now, I have entered the sixth year of my career, and this year, people have talked about my performances. So, it is very encouraging for me,” he said.

“I always felt that I am a good actor, but I think it took some time for people to realise that. I am genuinely thankful to the audience because that’s what matters to me,” Dhawan added.

Sui Dhaaga is based on the Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country’s indigenous industries.

Since its release, Sui Dhaaga has made Rs625 million (Dh30.9 million) in India and has crossed Rs1 billion combining domestic and international markets.

On the success of Sui Dhaaga, Dhawan said: “It’s a mixture of content and commerce. So, it feels really nice when a common man appreciate your performance. This film is a tribute to a common man.”

Dhawan will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on April 19 next year.

Sui Dhaaga — Made in India is screening now in the UAE.