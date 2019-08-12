Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday treated his fans to a glimpse of his upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1’.

Unveiling the motion poster of his look, Dhawan took to social media and wrote: “Get ready. First look tomorrow... Coolie”

Dressed in the coolie [porter] uniform of red shirt and white pants, Dhawan is seen hiding his face behind multiple bags in the video clip, which reads “guess who is coming?”.

Dhawanwill be seen sharing screen space with actress Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 comedy film, ‘Coolie No 1’. They both are currently shooting for the film in Bangkok.

A second poster has the ‘Badlapur’ star and Khan in a cinch.

He wrote alongside the image: “Sara tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya! [Sara, it’s your birthday and I’ve brought you a poster].”