‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, along with actor Varun Dhawan, performed at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of India’s 70th Republic Day on Saturday.
“An incredible honour to perform live at the Attari border today... thank you, Jai Hind [victory to India], Happy Republic Day,” Dhawan captioned the picture.
Dhawan was also accompanied by choreographer-director Remo D’Souza at the event.
Gautam and Kaushal, who are on roll with the success of ‘Uri’ also shared videos and pictures of their border visit on social media.
“The josh [energy] was unbeatable today for the Republic day celebrations at the Wagah Border,” Gautam said.
Kaushal said that he was “thrilled and honoured to celebrate Republic Day with our First Line of Defence — the BSF Jawaans — and a crowd of 28,000 Indians at the Attari-Wagah border.”