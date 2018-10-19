Actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will bring in some fun to the forthcoming season of Koffee with Karan with their appearance.

The sixth season, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will premiere on October 21.

Johar also took to Instagram to share photographs from the shoot.

“So much fun in the koffee house today!! A riot of a combination with some great conversation,” Johar posted.

His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way.