Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has often expressed his love for sports, will be in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the mixed martial arts (MMA) event, UFC 242.

The event will feature a championship unification bout between undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier. The fight between Nurmagomedov and Poirier will be held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

“Having been a huge fan of UFC for years, to watch the fights live, just a few feet away from the Octagon is going to be a mind-blowing experience that I am really looking forward to,” said Dhawan.

The Bollywood actor will appear in a special on-air campaign for Sony Pictures Sports Network , UFC — As Real as It Gets, where he will be seen showcasing his adulation for UFC.

The Judwaa 2 actor seems to be an MMA addict. Earlier this year when Conor McGregor announced his reritement from the sport, Dhawan took to Twitter to praise the “legend”.

“I am sad but happy in a way. This guy had his run changed the sport. He’s a legend, no two ways about it. Thank you Conor,” he tweeted.

McGregor is the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion.