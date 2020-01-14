The two were seen together in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

Actor Varun Dhawan, producer Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan are all set to collaborate again for a new comedy titled "Mr Lele". This is the third time the trio will unite, after "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" (2014) and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017). Image Credit: IANS

‘Mr Lele’, to be produced by Johar’s banner Dharma Productions, will release on January 1, 2021.

“Humpty and Badri found their Dulhania [bride] and a happy ending... Now, time for another story spun with fun but this hero is not in search for his Dulhania! Third time will be lucky as @Varun_dvn and @ShashankKhaitan are coming together again! Stay tuned, thoda toh mazza “lele” [have a little fun]!” Dharma Productions tweeted on Monday morning.

Johar confirmed the release date. “Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @Varun_dvn along with @ShashankKhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021.@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Johar mentioning the “Dulhania” series to announce ‘Mr Lele’ seems to have confused fans. The average fan reaction on social media was that they cannot think of a third film in the series without Alia Bhatt in it.

“This better have Alia in it. We dont want another actress to replace her role if this is a sequel to Dulhania franchise,” wrote a fan.