In a matter of few hours, Bollywood actor and heartthrob Varun Dhawan is off the matrimonial market as he married his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug.
According to a report in PTI, the two sweethearts were married as per Hindu rituals at 11am UAE time and the ceremony was attended by limited number of family and friends, including filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra.
Their wedding, initially scheduled for May 2020 but put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a muted affair when compared to the usual star-studded Bollywood weddings.
Earlier in the week, Dhawan was spotted enjoyed a night out with his boys as a part of his bachelor’s party. Security has also been beefed up in front of their resort.
Dhawan and Dalal’s love story is the stuff of legends. According to the popular actor, Dalal and he were childhood mates, but he was in love with her the moment he met her. “I actually met Natasha in the sixth standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope,” Dhawan told host Kareena Kapoor Khan on her talk show.