Indian actress Urvashi Rautela had a fan moment just hours ahead of her birthday when she met Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, a model. She called it the “best evening” of her life.
Rautela, who turned 25 on February 25, shared a selfie with the couple on Instagram on Sunday.
“Justin Bieber, thanks a trillion. Bestest birthday present ever. Best evening of my life. Thank you God and my favourite Justin Bieber for making it unforgettable. I am about to faint now I guess,” she captioned it.
On the work front, Rautela will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Pagalpanti’, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz and John Abraham.
She was last seen on screen in the thriller ‘Hate Story 4’ in 2018.