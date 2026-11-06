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Urmila Matondkar revisits black-and-white cinema with classic song tribute

Nostalgia reigns as Urmila celebrates old Hindi songs in monochrome style

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Actress Urmila Matondkar recreates the vintage charm of black-and-white cinema with a performance of the classic song ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon’ from the 1949 film ‘Patanga’.
Actress Urmila Matondkar recreates the vintage charm of black-and-white cinema with a performance of the classic song ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon’ from the 1949 film ‘Patanga’.
Instagram

Dubai: Actress Urmila Matondkar has taken a nostalgic trip back to the golden era of Hindi cinema, paying tribute to black-and-white films with her rendition of the classic song ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon’.

On Thursday, the actress shared a black-and-white video on Instagram, in which she performs to the popular number from the 1949 film ‘Patanga’.

Dressed in a long kurta paired with a skirt, Urmila completed her vintage look with oversized jhumkas and an era-inspired hairstyle.

Sharing the video, the ‘Rangeela’ actress wrote: "Tribute to my love for black n white cinema... old Hindi songs n all the nostalgia that comes with it."

She also added the line "Play it again, Sam", accompanied by musical emojis.

Originally featured in ‘Patanga’, ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon’ was picturized on actors Gope and Mohana Cabral. C. Ramchandra and Shamshad Begum sang the song, with music composed by C. Ramchandra.

Urmila frequently shares glimpses of her interests and personal moments with her followers.

In October, the actress visited the historic hilltop Sanjivani Hanuman temple, where she offered prayers and shared pictures from her spiritual outing.

She also spoke about the legend associated with the temple, according to which Lord Hanuman's foot touched the hill as he flew back carrying the Sanjeevani mountain.

Sharing her experience, Urmila described the temple as a place of peace. She reflected on the belief surrounding the hilltop's distinctive rock formation, which is revered as the imprint of Hanuman's foot.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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