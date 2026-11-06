Urmila Matondkar revisits black-and-white cinema with classic song tribute

Nostalgia reigns as Urmila celebrates old Hindi songs in monochrome style
Dubai: Actress Urmila Matondkar has taken a nostalgic trip back to the golden era of Hindi cinema, paying tribute to black-and-white films with her rendition of the classic song ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon’.
On Thursday, the actress shared a black-and-white video on Instagram, in which she performs to the popular number from the 1949 film ‘Patanga’.
Dressed in a long kurta paired with a skirt, Urmila completed her vintage look with oversized jhumkas and an era-inspired hairstyle.
Sharing the video, the ‘Rangeela’ actress wrote: "Tribute to my love for black n white cinema... old Hindi songs n all the nostalgia that comes with it."
She also added the line "Play it again, Sam", accompanied by musical emojis.
Originally featured in ‘Patanga’, ‘Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon’ was picturized on actors Gope and Mohana Cabral. C. Ramchandra and Shamshad Begum sang the song, with music composed by C. Ramchandra.
Urmila frequently shares glimpses of her interests and personal moments with her followers.
In October, the actress visited the historic hilltop Sanjivani Hanuman temple, where she offered prayers and shared pictures from her spiritual outing.
She also spoke about the legend associated with the temple, according to which Lord Hanuman's foot touched the hill as he flew back carrying the Sanjeevani mountain.
Sharing her experience, Urmila described the temple as a place of peace. She reflected on the belief surrounding the hilltop's distinctive rock formation, which is revered as the imprint of Hanuman's foot.
With inputs from IANS