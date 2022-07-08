Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is popular for her fashion statements and they often grab eyeballs. Now, even Bollywood star Ranveer Singh called her a 'fashion icon' on the show 'Koffee With Karan season 7'
Singh appeared on the show as a guest along with Alia Bhatt. In the rapid fire segment of the talk show, Karan Johar asked Singh: "Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly," to which Singh said immediately: "Urfi Javed". Johar added: "Because she is in new cuts". Singh replied: "Yeah she is a fashion icon."
Since exiting the OTT show ‘Bigg Boss’, Javed has made headlines because of her provocative way of dressing up. She recently became the most searched Asian celebrity in the world on google beating the likes of Kanagana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and others.