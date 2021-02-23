Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Bollywood heavyweight turned Hollywood starlet, just released her memoir 'Unfinished' and mailed a copy of her book to beauty mogul Huda Kattan in Dubai.
The beauty entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty posted on her Instagram Stories a video of herself flipping through the memoir.
“First of all, Priyanka Chopra thank you so much for your book – and you signed it. Oh my God, Priyanka Chopra knows who I am, I’m so excited,” gushed Kattan in the video.
“[Priyanka Chopra Jonas] was one of the only brown girls that I ever knew as a kid as a beauty icon and I looked up to her so much,” said Kattan, who is of Iraqi heritage and has spoken about the challenges she faced growing up in the US.
"I’m so excited to read her story and see the ins and outs of her life and the deepness of what makes this amazing woman,” said the 37-year-old.
The book is already in the New York Times best-seller list.
The actress writes about her multiple rhinoplasty surgeries, endorsing skin-whitening products early in her career and she opens up about the loss of her father.
Chopra Jonas has been doing plenty of promotion of her new book. She recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and spoke at the Jaipur Literature Festival.
The actress also launched a vegan, eco-friendly and affordable hair care line Anomaly, made with clean ingredients and recycled plastic.