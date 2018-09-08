Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna wants all the films she has acted in banned so that no one can watch it.

Khanna was interacting with the media at the launch of her book Pyjamas Are Forgiving, along with husband Akshay Kumar and mother Dimple Kapadia

She made her Hindi film debut with Barsaat in 1995 and thereafter featured in a series of unsuccessful films such as Itihaas, Zulmi and Mela. She quit acting after getting married to Kumar in 2001.

Asked which film of hers should now be remade, she jokingly said: “I haven’t given a single hit in fact. I think that all my films should be banned so that no one can watch it.”

Other celebrities that attended the event included Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol, R. Balki, Gauri Shinde, Abhishek Kapoor, Mana Shetty and Sikandar Kher.

Earlier, Khanna wrote a book titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was a collection of short stories — one of which was adapted for Kumar’s film Pad Man, which she also produced.

Asked whether she thinks that a film can be made based on her latest book as well, she said: “I don’t think that a film should be made on each story of mine. I have done my job by writing the story and that is all I am interested in.”

Khanna says most of her writing, including Pyjamas Are Forgiving, is about women finding their place in the world.

“To me, what I personally find interesting is that, here is a woman who is interested in finding redemption and not finding a man. It also has an interesting premise because it’s in stringent Ayurvedic retreat and in a confined environment like the Bigg Boss [reality show] as when you are in a closed place, all the emotions run high and that was interesting for me,” she said.

There is a mention of well-known political figure in Khanna’s book.

Asked whether it can lead to a controversy, she said: “I don’t think that I have written anything which anybody would take offense to. What has been written, it has been in jest. So, I hope people will enjoy the humour and I think they will.”

Khanna is a mother to a teenage son Aarav and five-year-old daughter Nitara.

Commenting on the constant media scrutiny around her children, she said: “The times are such that I think the freedom that we enjoyed whether it was going by train or taking a cycle and roaming around in a neighbourhood, those times are gone. What does scare me is that once these children become very recognised, it is dangerous for them.”

As a feminist, what kind of advice she would give to her daughter Nitara?

“There is no advice as such as I think the biggest advice or example that you can give to your daughters is by setting a good example yourself and I hope I am doing that,” she said.