Actress, best-selling author and columnist Twinkle Khanna unveiled her fourth book, ‘Welcome To Paradise’ (Juggernaut) here on Wednesday.
The event was attended by her husband Akshay Kumar, mother Dimple Kapadia, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actresses Vidya Balan and Kiara Advani, among others.
According to the book’s promotional blurb, ‘Welcome To Paradise’ offers “rich narratives that explore the depth of loneliness, heartbreak and deception”.
The blurb goes on to describe the quartet of stories on offer.
The blurb promises that the book is: “Perfectly observed, shot through with light and shadow and wry humour ... [and it] confirms Khanna’s reputation as one of our most masterful storytellers.”
Twinkle looked radiant in a black and golden co-ord set with a satin brown tank top. She kept her hair loose, opted for nude makeup and golden hoops were her choice for accessories.
In 2015, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, ‘Mrs Funnybones’, and established herself as a writer to look out for.
Her second book is ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’, a collection of short stories, one of which was based on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, which became the inspiration for R. Balki’s Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Pad Man’.
Twinkle’s previous book was ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving’.