Mumbai: Indian actress Tunisha Sharma's mysterious death is raising many doubts and there was also a speculation that the actress was pregnant. However, the post-mortem reports have made it clear that she was not pregnant and died because of suffocation after hanging.

The 20-year-old actress reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the makeup room of her former boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan on December 24. They both were seen in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. Sheezan has been arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him.

Tunisha's mother has made a formal complaint and blamed the actor for Tunisha's mental stress.

Her mortal remains were taken for post-mortem at JJ hospital in Mumbai and as per the reports Tunisha's death was by suffocation.

No injury marks were found on her body. As per the media reports, her mortal remains are likely to be cremated on December 26.

"The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present," officials said, adding that the dead body is kept in cold storage.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

Waliv Police arrested Sheezan Khan, Co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma, after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him.

"A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the accused," Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday.

This comes after Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on Saturday.

"TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," Waliv Police said. Khan will be presented in court on Monday.

Earlier, police conducted an investigation on the spot, where actress Tunisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging, and said that there was no suicide note recovered while adding that the reason for the suicide is not yet clear.

Police have said they will investigate the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma from both the murder and suicide angles. People present on the sets of the serial the actress was last working on, claimed that she had died by suicide. Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.