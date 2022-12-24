TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide at the age of 20 in Maharashtra on December 24.
News agency ANI tweeted: “TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police.”
Her most recent Instagram story was posted just a few hours prior to her death, and showed her on the set of series 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.
Sharma has starred in shows including ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’ and ‘Internet Wala Love’. She made her film debut in the 2016 Bollywood movie ‘Fitoor’.
More details are awaited.