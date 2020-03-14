‘Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said’

Trisha, who was a part of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s film ‘Acharya’, has walked out citing creative differences.

“Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences — hope to see you soon in an exciting project,” she said on social media.

Fans who last saw Trisha and Chiranjeevi in ‘Stalin’ (2006) expressed disappointment on social media.

Earlier, Trisha also walked out of the sequel of ‘Saamy’ opposite Vikram, citing creative differences.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the shoot of ‘Acharya’ has been proceeding at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing a dual role in the film. Touted as a socio-political action film, the plot is reportedly said to revolve around a social reformer.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu period drama ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’.