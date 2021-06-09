Image Credit: Insta/nusratchirps

Nusrat Jahan, a Bengali actress and TMC Member of Parliament, issued a statement today admitting that her marriage to Nikhil Jain was based on Turkish law and was not recognised in India. They had been separated since November 2020 because they had not registered their marriage in India.

Jain, a Kolkata-based businessman, disclosed in an audio interview with India Today in that he had filed for an annulment in Kolkata. He hesitated to say anymore because the case is still in court, but he did reveal that the two have been apart since November 2020.

“These are legalities, I don’t really want to comment on anything she’s said because the matter is sub judice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court,” Jain said.

Jahan disclosed in a lengthy declaration that her valuables, family jewellery, and other valuables had been “illegally kept back”. She also claimed her “funds were misused” without her knowledge.

While there were rumours that Jahan and Jain’s marriage was in jeopardy, it was also rumoured that Jahan was seeing fellow actor Yash Dasgupta. They recently returned from a trip to Rajasthan.

In an interview with the Calcutta Times, Jahan indicated that her personal life is private and that she will not comment on the rumours about her marriage or relationship.

“The affairs of my private life are not for the public. People have always put me on trial. But this time, I am not going to comment. People can only judge me for my work as an actor and nothing else. Be it good, bad or ugly, it is my personal life and I am not going to share it with anyone,” Times of India quoted Jahan as saying.

“I won’t be known as a woman who can keep her lips shut... and I’m good with that.... #throwbackpic #deserted #retrospective (sic),” Jahan wrote with a photo of herself.