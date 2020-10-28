Celebrity numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani. Image Credit:

Celebrity numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani is on the speed dial of top Bollywood actors, directors and producers. If you have ever wondered why established actors such as Ajay Devgan dropped an ‘A’ from their last name (it’s now Devgn), it was on Jumaani’s recommendation. He finds magic in the world of numbers and is famous for adding and subtracting letters from Bollywood film titles — like adding an extra M in director Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster ‘Simmba’.

Despite the wonky spellings, his clients believe that his numerological suggestions have worked wonders in their lives. But you don’t need a numerologist to tell you that Bollywood has had a rough time in 2020 with the closure of cinemas due to the coronavirus outbreak, film shooting being halted and the furore following Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death, but Jumaani is cautiously optimistic for the next year.

“Bollywood will bounce back,” declares Jumaani. Here are his top 11 predictions for 2021:

1. 2021 will belong to Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh

Akshay Kumar.

“Akshay Kumar is the follower of this science and as he enters his 54th year in 2021, his number adds up to 9 and that’s a blessed number … The Virgo star will have a phenomenal year in 2021 and that number adds up to 5, which denotes mercury … I remember predicting in 2012, that he would make a comeback in 2013. On his 44th year, he was down and out and had not given a single hit or led a film that crossed Rs100 crores (Rs1 billion, Dh49.76 million).

But in 2013, which added up to 5, he ended up delivering three back-to-back Rs100 crore films such as ‘Housefull 2’ and ‘Rowdy Rathore’.

Plus, he was a number 9 in his 45th years, and history will repeat itself in 2021 when he is in his 54th year. The number is 9 again and it’s going to be a good one for him … 2021 will also belong to Ranveer Singh. I told my client director Rohit Shetty that his collaborations with Ranveer Singh will always yield dynamic results. Their number – emerging from their combination – is a good one.”

2. Abhishek Bachchan should retain his spelling change Abhishek A Bachchan …

Abhishek Bachchan

“The number of flops in his career have not deterred him and he still stands tall. Twenty years ago, I had suggested that he change his name and drop his last name during the release of his debut film ‘Refugee’. He didn’t listen. I had predicted that he will have a tough time because his full name adds up to 49 back then and his numbers indicated Rahu (dark/shadow planets in astrology). But recently, I advised him to use an ‘A’ in his name. So now he uses Abhishek A Bachchan, but he used that name only once in his new series [‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’] on OTT and it did well. But he used it only there.”

3. Bollywood industry will recover in 2021

“2021 has been a terrible year, not just for Bollywood but for human beings in general. But we will see recovery from this situation in 2021. We can even expect a vaccine to be ready for COVID-19 before March. In the early six months of 2021, you will see dramatic changes — all for the good.

Bollywood industry — economically — will become more comfortable too … by 2022 — which gives us number 6, denoting the planet Venus which stands for love, peace and harmony. Plus, 2021 adds up to 5 which indicates Mercury and it’s the plane of communication and travel. So, I see a lot of travel next year.

Bollywood film shooting in foreign locations will thrive in 2021. Lots of people are frustrated about not being able to travel this lockdown, but they will make up for the lost time … I foresee entertainment business to recover gradually after the blow it received this year … Theatres and cinemas halls will start to recover. Remember, they are existing on ventilators now and to come out of a ventilator support, it will take time. A doctor can cure cold or cough in a patient in one week, but if the patient has TB [tuberculosis], he or she will take 7-8 months at least to recuperate. Our theatres are in similar condition. So give it 7 or 8 months … 2022 — which gives us number 6 — will be one of the most remarkable years for Bollywood.

Back in 2013 — which also added to number 6 — I had predicted a golden year for Bollywood … Deepika Padukone became a female superhero who gave hits worth Rs700 crores that year. Films like ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Ram Leela’ etc made a lot of money … Just like 2013, 2022 will give us another golden, dhamaka [explosive] year for Bollywood.”

4. ‘Sooryavanshi’ (he suggested the spelling change from Survyavanshi to Sooryavanshi) will be a big hit

Image Credit: Supplied

“Rohit Shetty is my follower, but I will not tell that these people will do well because they are our followers. I suggested that he add an extra M in his title ‘Simba’ and that his production house should have the letter Z instead of S and he’s also wearing a few gems based on my suggestion and I asked him to change his signature too. But he’s a hard worker and he has splendid talent … I reasoned with him that ‘Survanshi’ — a movie that starred Salman Khan — was a flop because numerologically it didn’t add up. So adding two Os will change its fate. Our ticket to Bollywood was our suggestion to add an extra A to Hrithik Roshan’s debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ and look how it did … I also suggested that Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ have an extra M and trust me, it will be a big hit.”

5. Aamir Khan will have a spectacular 2021

Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadda'.

“His birthday is March 14, which adds up to number 5, and the year 2021 also adds up to year 5 … His film ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ will be a good film and has the power to be a blockbuster.”

6. Deepika Padukone will bounce back

Deepika Padukone.

“Her number is 5 and she will bounce back in 2021. Number 5 has recuperative powers and people who are number 5 are never affected by anything for too long... She’s very strong and will do well in 2021.”

7. Kangana Ranaut will join politics in 2021

Image Credit:

“I had predicted that Smriti Irani would enter politics and I am predicting again that Kangana Ranaut will join politics in 2021. She’s a strong woman and her number is 5 and 9 which is Mars, that indicates a planet of wars. She’s a fighter and will emerge a winner, no matter who tries to bring her down. She has an inner ability to be a warrior because she has number 9 governing her.”

8. Bollywood star kid Arjun Kapoor will make a comeback in 2021

“I expect Arjun Kapoor — among star kids in Bollywood — to do well in 2021.”

9. Shah Rukh Khan will make a slow comeback in 2021

Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: GN Archives

“Shah Rukh Khan is always governed by two of the best numbers. People go through phases in their lives and it’s only natural that if a person has been a superstar for so many years, he will hit a low phase. But he can bounce back again. He is a number 2 and is governed by dreamy and romantic mode. If I am not mistaken, Khan will be in his 55th year in 2021 and he is going to start working towards a comeback … But he should wear less black. Black represents Saturn and is the colour of mourning in many parts of the world.”

10. There will be fewer Bollywood celebrity deaths in 2021

“We will get a relief on that front in 2021. We all knew that 2020 will be a terrible year... I predicted a phosphorous year and not a prosperous 2020 … But Bollywood will bounce back in 2021.”

11. The Sushant Singh Rajput case will be subdued in 2021

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

“It’s an open challenge... We don’t know what a person on drugs and depression goes through. If a common man is depressed and he took drugs, we assume that he is capable of doing many things to his life.”