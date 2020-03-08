Despite coronavirus fears, the Bollywood film raked in Rs175m on its opening weekend

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3 Image Credit: Insta/tigerjackieshroff

‘Baaghi 3’, the third instalment of Tiger Shroff’s action franchise, received an overwhelming response from the moviegoers despite the coronavirus scare as it raked in Rs175 million on its first day in India.

The third instalment trails behind by a rough margin of Rs75 million as compared to its second instalment, which minted Rs251m crore on its first day.

The third installment of the film features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Shroff’s brother.

The action flick that revolves around the bond of the duo of the brothers was largely shot in Serbia in extreme temperatures.

It also features Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.