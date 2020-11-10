A few days after releasing a gritty film teaser with his silhouette against a dystopian setting, actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of his forthcoming action-thriller ‘Ganapath’.
The makers have hinted at an action-packed, multi-part film franchise that will match and rival the standards set by Hollywood’s action movies.
Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era, it will portray a never-seen-before world and is Pooja Entertainment’s first out-and-out action film, co-produced with Good Co.
This film will present Shroff in a completely different mould.
Director Vikas Bahl said, “I am looking forward to working with one of the best action stars the audience has seen. I believe this film will truly tap into a Tiger nobody has ever seen before!”
Shooting for ‘Ganapath’ begins in mid-2021.