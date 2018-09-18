The Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan-led Thugs of Hindostan will hit screens in India on November 8.

The logo of the action entertainer, which also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was unveiled on Monday.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Kaif and Khan in Dhoom: 3. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

It has been extensively shot in picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan.

Thugs of Hindostan will be digitally remastered in the Imax format. It is the fifth such Indian movie.

Before this, Dhoom: 3, Bang Bang!, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat got the Imax treatment.