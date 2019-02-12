Actor Vicky Kaushal says he doesn’t believe in giving one special day to love.
“It’s a very beautiful emotion and for that, just one day is not enough. So, I guess everyday should be celebrated as Valentine’s Day,” the actor said.
Kaushal debuted in cinema with the critically acclaimed ‘Msasaan’ and cemented his place in the Hindi film industry by giving power-packed performances in films such as ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Love per Square Foot’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Sanju’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’.
But it was his most recent release ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ that proved to be the turning point in his career.
Since January 11, the film has collected Rs2.1 billion (Dh108 million) at the box office, and has made Kaushal one of the most promising talents in Bollywood.
The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’ in 2020 along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.