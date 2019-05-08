Suresh Mukund will work with director Remo D’souza on his next film

Suresh Mukund, choreographer of Mumbai hip-hop dance crew The Kings, who’ve won the American reality television show ‘World of Dance’, has been approached to choreograph songs for filmmaker Remo D’souza’s next film.

D’souza is currently working on ‘Street Dancer’, which will feature Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Nora Fatehi.

Mukund’s life had served as one of the inspirations for D’souza’s film ‘ABCD 2’. He was also an assistant director on the 2015 film.

“I have been approached to choreograph two or three songs of the movie, but dates are not confirmed,” Mukund said.

The choreographer is currently flooded with offers from TV channels to judge dance-based reality shows.

“That’s on my bucket list. I also want to enter Bollywood as a choreographer and ultimately, a film director,” said the 31-year-old.