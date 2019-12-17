The couple were spotted together at the U2 Mumbai concert

Rumours have been flying high about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s affair ever since the two appeared together at the Bachchan Diwali party. They were also seen together at a special screening of Sutaria’s recent release, ‘Marjaavaan’, adding further fuel to the fire.

However, while all these were mere whispers, the couple has finally made it Instagram official.

Going Instagram official is the new way to announce a relationship among many young couples these days and, by the look of it, Sutaria and Jain surely mean business when it comes to mush.

The couple was spotted at the U2 concert in Mumbai, and, according to freepressjournal.com, Jain subsequently shared a glimpse of the concert on Instagram and wrote: “When am with you.” He tagged Sutaria in the image.

To which Sutaria replied: “Always with you.”