Mumbai: Actress Tanushree Dutta during an interview in Mumbai, on Aug 2, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Tanushree Dutta has slammed actor-producer Ajay Devgn for continuing to work with rape-accused Alok Nath in the forthcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De’. The actress called him morally bankrupt and a spineless hypocrite.

“Tinsel town is full of liars, show-offs and spineless hypocrites. And it seems by a large public consensus that the sign post is pointing currently at Ajay Devgn,” Dutta, who had sparked India’s #MeToo movement, said in a statement.

“During the #MeToo movement in India, the actor had tweeted and sworn never to work with those accused and now in a surprising and convenient turn of events is working with rape and harassment accused Alok Nath and supporting him to make a comeback to Bollywood,” she added.

Dutta said it was possible for the ‘De De Pyaar De’ team to re-shoot Nath’s scenes once the allegations against him were made public by writer-director Vinta Nanda.

“Nobody even knew before the posters and trailers that Alok Nath is in the film, so if Ajay and the makers wanted they could have just quietly replaced him and re-shot his portions [which is barely 10-15 days for character actors in Bollywood], and given Vinta Nanda the respect she deserves as well as several other women who were troubled by this guy, but no.”

Nanda had last year accused Nath of allegedly raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together. He denied it.