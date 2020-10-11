Setting out some major sister vacation goals, actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a new picture with her sister Shagun Pannu from their Maldives trip. The ‘Thappad’ actor took to Instagram to share the picture which sees the two sisters seated against the backdrop of a serene blue sea.
While Taapsee is seen all decked up in a white-coloured tube dress, her sister is seen wearing a grey T-shirt dress. The picture was taken while the two sisters enjoyed brunch together.
The ‘Pink’ actress chose to only keep sun and lip emojis in the caption without revealing much about the vacation. Taapsee took off to the Maldives for a short trip with her sister and best friend Evania on Tuesday.