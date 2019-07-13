Actress was responding after being called a ‘cheap copy’ of the star

Actress Taapsee Pannu has reacted with humour after being called a cheaper version of actress Kangana Ranaut.

A few days ago, Rangoli Chandel had tweeted that Pannu was a ‘sasti copy’ (cheap copy) of her sister Ranaut.

Chandel was calling out Pannu and Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Ranaut’s name while praising the trailer of upcoming movie ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Ranaut.

In another tweet, Chandel asked Dhawan to mention her sister’s name while appreciating the trailer.

Pannu could not resist clapping back at Chandel and Ranaut via Twitter on Thursday.

The first teaser of Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ was released on Thursday. When Dhawan congratulated director Tushar Hiranandani on the teaser launch, Pannu saw the right opportunity to take a dig at Chandel.

“Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis,” Dhawan tweeted.

Pannu replied, “Arre Varun but u have not written our names. y no appreciation for us??? Why why why? [sic].”

Pannu also spoke about the social media bashing while attending an event for child cancer patients.

“When you are getting trolled, it means you matter. If you are not getting trolled, it means nobody wants to spend time and energy on you and you don’t matter to anyone,” she told the media.

The ‘Manmarziyaan’ star added that she would like to concentrate on her work rather than spending her time on trivial things.