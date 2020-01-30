The actress will next be seen in ‘Thappad’, also starring Dia Mirza

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu at the Red Carpet of 4th Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in Mumbai on Dec 18, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Taapsee Pannu has opened up about an incident when a stranger tried to touch her.

“We used to go to the Gurudwara [Sikh temple] during Gurpurab [the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru] and I remember there used to be stalls next to it that served food to people outside. The place used to be crowded in such a way that people would always end up bumping into each other. I had awkward experiences before this incident as well. But this time, I had an intuition that something like this would happen as I am going into the crowd.

“I was mentally prepared for it until I felt a man trying to touch my backside. That’s when I realised that this has happened again,” Pannu shared while in conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the latter’s radio show.

Pannu was brave enough to defend herself and she give that man a hard lesson.

“This was followed by an instant reaction. I grabbed his finger twisted it and moved fast from that area.” she added.

Pannu will be seen next in ‘Thappad’, which she claims is reminiscent of her critically-acclaimed 2016 hit ‘Pink’.