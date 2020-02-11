The show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar

Actress Sushmita Sen at "I Am Women Awards 2018", in Mumbai on April 28, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Sushmita Sen’s screen comeback has a date now.

The former Miss Universe will be seen in the new show ‘Aarya’, a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for ‘Aarya’ started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sen plays the title role, according to the website.

Last December the actress wrote: “They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!”