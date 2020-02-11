Sushmita Sen’s screen comeback has a date now.
The former Miss Universe will be seen in the new show ‘Aarya’, a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.
The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for ‘Aarya’ started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sen plays the title role, according to the website.
Last December the actress wrote: “They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!”
In Bollywood, Sen was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s slapstick comedy, ‘No Problem’, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her role in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali art film, ‘Nirbaak’.