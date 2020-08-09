The late actor’s final film will be screened on Star Plus in the UAE

Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara' Image Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Calling all Sushant Singh Rajput fans in the UAE. Your wait is almost over.

The late actor's final film, ‘Dil Bechara’, will premiere on Star Plus on August 15 at 1pm for its UAE subscribers.

Rajput’s celebrated romance, also starring Sanjana Sanghi, premiered in India on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar, a digital platform that isn’t available in this region. Viewers in those select regions could watch it for free, as a nod to Rajput’s memory, but the UAE movie fans had to wait for it to premiere on Star Plus.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in 'Dil Bechara' Image Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Rajput’s swan song ‘Dil Bechara’ was one of 2020’s most anticipated releases after the sudden death of its lead actor and it received an overwhelming reception. It scored a 10.0 rating within 40 minutes of the film’s release on the IMDB website.

Actors such as Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the movie when it released, and labelled it a ‘class act’.

“So endearingly and seamlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful. What a last dance. What a treat for all your fans and loved ones. A Forever @SushantSinghRajput,” wrote Pednekar.

At the time of the film’s release in India, its director Mukesh Chhabra and co-star Sanjana Sanghi were in a bittersweet mood.