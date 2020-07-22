A day before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s posthumous film ‘Dil Bechara’ on July 24 in India, Oscar-winner AR Rahman put together a stirring 14-minute musical tribute for the actor.
“The music of ‘Dil Bechara’ will always remain special to all of us. The nine tracks I composed for this film has a whole new meaning and life today,” said AR Rahman before kicking off his tribute with the title track from the film.
“These songs are dedicated to the loving Sushant Singh Raput,” he added.
The medley tribute features AR Rahman’s voice and tunes along with singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal.
Singer Jonita Gandhi also fondly remembered Rajput in this tribute with her song.
“Sushant may not be with us any longer, but he will remain in our memories forever. I am so glad to be a part of a soundtrack that we will remember him forever,” said Gandhi, who sang ‘Main Tumhara’ track from the film. The video then cuts to AR Rahman performing live from Chennai.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, ‘Dil Bechara’ is the Hindi adaptation of rge Hollywood hit ‘A Fault In Our Stars’. In an interview with Gulf News, director Chhabra and co-star Sanjana Sanghi described their film as the ‘biggest tribute to Sushant’.