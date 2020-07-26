The Bollywood actress is one of many celebrities who promoted Rajput’s last release

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in a file photo Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is a brokenhearted woman who felt the emotions as she watched Sushant Singh Rajput take to the screen for one final time as his swan song, ‘Dil Bechara’, released digitally on July 24 in India.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the actor’s former co-star and one-time rumoured girlfriend, penned an ode to the late actor who died by suicide on June 14. In ‘Dil Bechara’, the actor plays Manny, a young man battling cancer.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in 'Raabta' Image Credit: Supplied

“It will never sink in… This broke my heart..again. In Manny, I saw YOU come alive in so so many moments. I knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character. And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet you said so much,” Sanon wrote.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, ‘Dil Bechara’ is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. It also stars debutante actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.

Sanon also acknowledged how difficult the film would have been for its director as well.

“@castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead,” Sanon added.

Sanon and Rajput starred in the 2017 film ‘Raabta’. She was also one of a handful of celebrities who attended the late actor’s funeral last month.

The Bollywood actress is one of many celebrities who promoted Rajput’s last release with actors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu also promoting the film on their social media handles.