Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Twitter

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti paid tribute to the star, adding that everyone needs to be patient in the ongoing investigation into his death.

“Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you. The investigative agencies are doing their jobs and we should focus on doing honorable things to commemorate Sushant,” Kirti tweeted from his account on December 14, which marks six months of the actor’s demise.

Kirti opened up on Twitter as well, speaking on behalf of the late actor, suggesting what the late actor would have expected from his extended family had he been alive.

“6 months have passed since Sushant’s passing. Stepping into his shoes, I’ll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated and messy,” he tweeted.

“Don’t look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing. At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots,” he added.

He continued: “In the honor of Sushant’s memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around. Thank you.”