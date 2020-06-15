Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Supplied

The funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his home on June 14, will be held in Mumbai on June 15.

According to sources, his father is due to arrive in Mumbai from Patna for the last rites of his son, who hung himself at his Mumbai residence in Bandra.

Rajput, 34, is survived by his three siblings and his father; his mother died when he was a teenager.

There was no suicide note, according to insiders, but reports claims that he was undergoing treatment for depression for the last six months. The post-mortem report claims that his death was cased by aphyxiation and an investigation is now being conducted.

The sudden death of Rajput has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and re-ignited the debate of mental health and seeking professional help.

Rajput, who has acted in more than a dozen Bollywood films, was a self-made star who made it in the industry on his own merit. He made his debut in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che!’ and topped it up with hits including ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘Chhichhore’.

His death has also re-ignited the issue of isolation and clannishness prevalent in Bollywood. Producers like Karan Johar, who put out a wordy eulogy on his Instagram remembering the star, and actress Alia Bhatt who made snide remarks about the actor on Johar’s TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’, were called out for their ‘fake’ display of affection by social media users.