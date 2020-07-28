Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has reportedly filed a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor’s girlfriend.
According to NDTV, KK Singh has lodged an FIR in his hometown of Patna accusing her of abetment to suicide. He has also alleged that Chakraborty cheated his son out of money and mentally harassed him.
Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. During the coronavirus lockdown in India, the pair had allegedly been living in the same home.
Earlier, Chakraborty urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death.
“I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely,” Chakraborty tweeted.
A number of Bollywood celebrities including Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut have labelled Rajput’s death suspicious and called for a CBI probe.