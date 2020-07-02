The top trending topic in India over the month of June was Sushant Singh Rajput and the interest for the late actor spiked sharply on June 14 to reach an all-time high at a national level, Google said on Thursday.
According to the company, the other top trending search term overall for June was ‘solar eclipse’, which spiked 4,550 per cent, and Father’s Day with the rise of 1,050 per cent.
Rajput’s suicide is still making headlines as people highlight nepotism charges against big wigs in Bollywood. The actor committed suicide on June 14.
The report also showed that coronavirus-centric searches over the month have dropped 66 per cent from May, but volumes remain more than double that of February.