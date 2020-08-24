Videos were posted by Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of the late actor, on his blog

Old videos going viral on Monday show a 21-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput at the wedding of his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

The videos were posted by Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of the late actor, on his blog. In the same blog post, Vishal wrote that he was not in close touch with Sushant after actress Rhea Chakraborty came into his life.

“Here are a few videos from my wedding reception in June 2007. Sushant was a 21-year-old chap then but had the body language of a celebrity even back then. Some pleasant memories in the middle of this chaos,” Vishal wrote.

“Whatever I write on this blog is based on my relationship and chemistry with Sushant and some second-hand information I might have gotten from the FIR, public domain, and conversations with the family members. I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019,” the relative clarified.

“I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding. Chronologically, we were friends from 1997-2007 and family members 2007 onward and it was only since 2007 that we called and texted each other regularly, and met occasionally, until 2019,” Vishal added.

He also urged people to stop asking him questions regarding Sushant’s death.

“I have been asked questions on post-mortem and other specific questions. I want to tell you that I don’t know a lot of details myself just like you guys and I am not asking those questions to family in India on purpose. Everyone is stressed and I don’t want to add more to it,” he emphasised.